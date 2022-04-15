Bauchi governor felicitates with Christians on Easter celebrations

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has felicitated with Christian faithful on the occasion of this year’s Good Friday and Easter Monday celebrations.

This is contained in a goodwill message by his Special Adviser on Media, Alhaji Mukhtar Gidado, on Thursday in Bauchi.

Mohammed urged Christian to give special glory to God for making it possible for them to witness the festive period in good health and high spirit.

He enjoined them to imbibe honesty, love for one another and fear of God as examplified by Jesus Christ.

“I, therefore, enjoined you to imbibe these virtues and put them into practice irrespective of your religious inclinations,” he said

Mohammed admonished Christian brothers and sisters to put into practice the teachings of Jesus Christ which preaches patience and self-denial from sinful acts, adding that it is time for sober reflection and self-evaluation.

The governor urged the people of the state to bury ethnic, religious or political differences, live in peace and harmony with one another, saying that, “the nation needs continuous prayer to overcome its myriad of challenges.”

He also thanked the people of the state for their perseverance and understanding in spite of the economic difficulties being experienced across the country.

“The predicaments should be seen as a temporary set back and as people known for resilience, Nigerians would overcome the difficulties in no distant future .

While reitrating government commitment to provide security, Mohammed said that proactive measures had been adopted to protect lives and property in the state.

He further urged the people to continue to support government’s drive towards building a peaceful state. (NAN)

