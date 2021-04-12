Bauchi Governor approves payment of JAMB/UTME, NECO registrations for Students

His Excellency, the of State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has approved the payment of UTME registration fees for 3,810 who got grades A and B in the recently concluded SSCE Aptitude Test in the State.

He has also approved payment of NABTEB exams fees for all the 1,751 SS3 of Technical Colleges along with all the 499 sitting for NBAIS exams from Arabic Colleges. Next , these categories will also be subjected to the Aptitude Test.

As usual, NECO registration fees for 11,580 successful candidates who scored A, B and C in the Aptitude Test will also be paid.

The total cost of these sponsorships is N185,580,550.00. As as today, the state does owe any of the three national examination bodies a kobo. He has approved the clearing of the amount by August ending, in sha Allah.

The payment of JAMB/UTME registration fees to Aptitude Test candidates is novel in the state. However, eligible must hasten to obtain their NIN before the money will be paid to the bank from which the forms will be purchased. Arrangements are underway to see the immediate registration of in their nearest local government headquarters. The Ministry, right now—cash in hand—is ready to pay for any eligible student who has a NIN. Show us your NIN and get your form.

The list of A and B grade students eligible for the UTME sponsorship will be released to schools through their emails tomorrow. At the same time it will also be published on Principals’ WhatsApp platform, God willing.

The payment of UTME registration fees, I must hasten to say, will be a mandatory policy on government. Rather, it will be enjoyed by meritorious students any the government is pleased to do so within the confines of its revenue. In other words, it is a —or say, incentive— will be given whenever feasible.

