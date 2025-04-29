Bauchi governor appoints 168 political aides

Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has appointed 168 political aides to reinvigorate the machinery of governance and deepen participatory leadership.

By Olaide Ayinde

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has appointed 168 political aides to reinvigorate the machinery of governance and deepen participatory leadership.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Mukhtar Gidado, the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity, on Tuesday in Bauchi.

Gidado said the move was part of the governor’s ongoing effort to ensure greater inclusion, enhance service delivery, and foster a government that reflects the diverse interests and aspirations of the people of the state.

He said that the appointments spread across Principal Special Assistants, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants and Personal Assistants.

Gidado said that the appointment consists of 63 Personal Assistants, 60 Senior Special Assistants and 38 Special Assistants all on Political and Community Relations.

Others are five Principal Special Assistants on Political and Community Relations, one Principal Special Assistant on Pension Matters, and one Senior Special Assistant on Labour Matters.

He said that the newly appointed aides, largely former political office holders at the national, state, and local government levels, were selected based on merit, proven experience, political background and leadership capabilities.

“They are expected to inject fresh energy into the administration and support the governor’s vision of a more responsive and effective government.

“The governor urged them to see their appointments as a call to greater service while emphasising the need for dedication, loyalty, and a people-centered approach to governance.

“This is because the administration is intensifying efforts to deliver more democratic dividends to the good people of Bauchi state,” Gidado said.

He said the government was confident that the new appointments would position the administration better to consolidate on its achievements, and build a legacy of good governance, inclusivity, and sustainable development. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)