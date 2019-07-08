Bauchi gov. pledges to grant business loans to corps members

Bauchi state governor, Sen. Bala Muhammed, has promised to provide soft loans to interested Corps members posted to the state, to enable them set up their own businesses at the end of their service year.

Mohammed made the pledge on Monday at the closing ceremony of the 2019 Batch B, Stream 1 Corps members’ Orientation exercise, held at the NYSC camp, Wailo, Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

The governor was represented by the State Head of Civil Service, Mr Umar Gokaru.

He noted that the idea behind the skills acquisition programmes introduced by the NYSC, was to make Corps members job creators rather than job seekers after their service year.

“I charge you to further build on these skills by continuing with the post-camp component of the programme.

“Government is committed to encouraging the youth to venture into self-reliant ventures as it has set aside funds for your empowerment.

“All you need to do in order to access the soft loans is to come up with good business proposals at the end of your service period,”said the governor.

He added that the state government hasd put in place, solid welfare package for their security and general well-being.

He also urged the corps members to settle down, integrate and contribute to the development of the state.

Also speaking, the state NYSC Coordinator, Mr Bashir Shehu, expressed appreciation to the governor for his support to the scheme, acknowledging the donation of three cows to Corps members by the state Chief Executive during the opening ceremony of the orientation course.

He appealed to government for the completion of the ongoing projects and the repair of the vandalized electric cables supplying light to the camp, which had been disconnected from the national grid. (NAN)

