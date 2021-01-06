Bauchi Gov. pledges to ensure independence of the judiciary

Governor Bala Mohammmed of Bauchi State on Wednesday pledged that his administration would ensure independence of the judiciary.

Mohammmed stated this at the swearing in of three high court Judges appointed by the National Judicial Council (NJC) in Bauchi.

He gave an assurance that the state judiciary would be independent from the other arms of government.

“Judiciary should not be subject to improper influence from the other arms of government or from private or partisan interests,” Muhammed said.

He urged the newly appointed judges not to compromise their integrity and to remain resolute in their responsibilities.

The Governor reminded them of the high rate of crimes that included thuggery, kidnapping, rape, cattle rustling, wanton killings of innocent citizens, adding that the vices would no longer be tolerated.

“Therefore, it is your duty to make the people of Bauchi State happy by prosecuting perpetrators of such crimes in the society, delayed justice is justice denied,” he said.

Muhammed lamented over ineffectiveness of justice in the state in the past, and called on the judges to do what is necessary for its improvement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NJC approved the appointment of Mr Faruk Sarki, Mr Sa’adu Sambuwal and Mr Mukthar Abubakar to the position of high court judges.

They were sworn in by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Rabi Umar.

The Governor promised to provide the judiciary with all the necessary facilities to enable effective delivery of justice in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the new judges, Justice Sa’adu Sambuwal thanked the governor for giving the judiciary a sense of belonging and support.

Sambuwal also commended the Chief Judge for his support and encouragement and promised that they would to live up to expectation. (NAN)