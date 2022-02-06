Bauchi gov. mourns Emir of Jama’are, Ahmadu Wabi III

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has expressed grief and sadness over the death of the Emir of Jama’are, Alhaji Ahmadu Muhammadu Wabi III.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Wabi, 84, died in the early hours of Sunday after a protracted illness at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

Mohammed, who attended the funeral prayer of the royal father alongside hundreds of sympathisers, described the late emir as “humble leader” worthy of emulation.

“On behalf of the government and people of Bauchi State, I express our heartfelt condolences to the royal family over the demise of our father and one of the tested traditional rulers in Nigeria.

“We feel the loss of this illustrious father who suffered a long period of recovery and sickness,”he said.

The governor prayed Allah to grant the government an ideal sense of judgement to select the best among the royal family, who would continue the good legacies of the deceased.

NAN reports that Wabi, who was one of the six First Class Emirs in the state, spent 52 years on the throne.

He was installed the ninth ruler of Jama’are on May 11, 1971, as Second Class Emir.

Wabi was elevated to the First Class Emir in the 1980s by Gov. Tatari Ali’s administration.

He survived by two wives and 36 children.

NAN also reports that the funeral prayer was attended by top government functionaries, Emir of Dutse in Jigawa, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi, Emir of Potiskum in Yobe, Alhaji Umaru Bubaram, and former governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State.

Others were the Emirs of Bauchi, Dass, Misau, Ningi and Katagum, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu, Alhaji Usman Othman, Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman, Alhaji Yunusa Danyaya and Alhaji Umar Farouk II, respectively. (NAN)

