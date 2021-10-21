Bauchi-Gombe boundary crisis: ‘I was misquoted’ , says Lawmaker

Mr Gazali Abubakar, member representing Ganjuwa East Constituency in the Bauchi State House of Assembly, on Thursday said he was misquoted on the report of border crisis between Bauchi and Gombe states

Abubakar stated this in Bauchi, saying “I want to make it clear that I was misquoted by some reports on my presentation at the plenary on Wednesday.”

He said his presentation was on the trespass on farmlands in Buri Buri in Gungura wards of Ganjuwa Local government area and my constituency.

“What actually happened was a case of trespass by people of Bara in Dukku Local government area of Gombe state.

“They went and attacked Buri Buri village and destroyed their farmlands and crops worth millions of naira.

“This crisis has been happening for over years, and I said four months ago that houses were destroyed that led to loss of four lives,” he said.

Abubakar said anything out this was a misrepresentation of what he said at the plenary on Wednesday.

The lawmaker appealed to the Bauchi State House of Assembly and state government to look into the matter with urgency to forestall future occurrence.

He urged the communities concerned to remain calm and wait for the government necessary actions on the matter. (NAN)

