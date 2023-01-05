Bauchi Emirate strips ex-Minister of traditional title

By Olaide Ayinde

The Bauchi Emirate Council has stripped Alhaji Muhammadu Bello-Kirfi of his traditional title of “Wazirin Bauchi”.

The development is conveyed in a letter addressed to Bello-Kirfi signed by Alhaji Shehu Muhammad, the Council Secretary in Bauchi on Wednesday.

According to the letter, Bello-Kirfi is also removed as a council member for alleged disrespect to Gov. Bala Mohammed and the state government.

“I am directed to refer to a letter received from the Ministry of Local Government Affairs with reference No: MLG/LG/S/72/T, dated 30th December, 2022.

“The content of the said letter indicated your disloyalty and disrespect to the Executive Governor of the State and the government. It therefore directed for your removal with immediate effect.

“In view of the above, you are hereby removed from office as “Wazirin Bauchi”, and also as a Council Member of Bauchi Emirate.

“I wish you the best in all your future endeavours,” it said.

Bello-Kirfi, served as a minister in the government of Alhaji Shehu Shagari, and also Minister of Special Duties during the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo. (NAN)