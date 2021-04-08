Bauchi emir tasks CP on justice, fairness

The of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu, has urged the new Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, Mr Sylvester Alabi, to uphold justice and fairness while discharging duties.

Adamu made the call the newly posted Police Commissioner, CP Alabi, paid him a courtesy visit at palace, on Wednesday, in Bauchi.

According to him, the significance of justice to the nation will promote cordial relationship between the security and members of the public.

The also urged the people of the state to cooperate with security personnel in their efforts the lives and property of the .

Earlier, Alabi assured  the that the Command would continue to fulfill its expectations, through sustained protection of public safety, security and enforcement of law and order.

He reiterated that the main policy direction of Nigeria’s General of Police (IGP) towards community policing playing an important role in fighting crime and criminality.

Alabi urged other security organisations to constantly endeavor to share useful information and actionable intelligence with the Police .(NAN)

