The Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Adamu, has urged the new Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, Mr Sylvester Alabi, to uphold justice and fairness while discharging his duties.

Adamu made the call when the newly posted Police Commissioner, CP Alabi, paid him a courtesy visit at his palace, on Wednesday, in Bauchi.

According to him, the significance of justice to the nation will promote cordial relationship between the security and members of the public.

The emir also urged the people of the state to cooperate with security personnel in their efforts to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

Earlier, Alabi assured the emir that the Command would continue to fulfill its expectations, through sustained protection of public safety, security and enforcement of law and order.

He reiterated that the main policy direction of Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police (IGP) towards community policing was playing an important role in fighting crime and criminality.

Alabi urged other security organisations to constantly endeavor to share useful information and actionable intelligence with the Police .(NAN)

