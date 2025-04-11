Bauchi Education Commissioner urges principals to champion excellence in schools

Bauchi State Commissioner for Education, Dr Lawal Mohammed, has called on all Senior Secondary School principals in the state to support government’s efforts

By Olaide Ayinde

Bauchi State Commissioner for Education, Dr Lawal Mohammed, has called on all Senior Secondary School principals in the state to support government’s efforts in building an excellence-driven education system.

He made the call on Friday in Bauchi during the maiden terminal meeting with school principals and management staff of the ministry.

The commissioner un

derscored the importance of collaboration between principals and teachers to develop an inclusive and innovative education system that prepared students for the demands of the modern world.

“To achieve this goal, school leaders must prioritise infrastructure development, resource availability, teacher and leadership support, and the enhancement of student outcomes through character building, creativity, and critical thinking.

“We will work to ensure that our schools are equipped with the necessary tools, technology, and environments that promote effective teaching and learning.

“Our principals and teachers deserve not only recognition but also the training, motivation, and support needed to thrive in their roles,” he said.

He stressed that student success should be the ultimate measure of the education system, urging school managers to nurture not just academic excellence but also integrity and innovation.

Mohammed, while warning against complacency and abuse of office, urged principals to adopt collaborative and forward-thinking approaches for better educational outcomes.

“I urge us all to embrace innovation, remain open to change, and always prioritise the best interests of our students.

“Let us lead by example and build schools where discipline, dedication, and dignity are the norm,” he added.

In their separate remarks, Directors in the ministry advised principals to delegate responsibilities effectively, ensure timely processing of examination results before holidays, and maintain safe and clean school environments.

The Special Adviser to Gov. Bala Mohammed on Education, Mr Adamu Zakari, along with his counterpart on Technical, Science, and Vocational Education, Prof. Madugu Yalams, called on parents to take greater responsibility for their children’s education.

Both stressed the importance of prioritising technical and vocational education in the state’s educational planning.

Mr Rabiu Shehu, President of the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) in Bauchi State, responded on behalf of his colleagues.

The ANCOPSS president advocated for the domestication of the new teachers’ years of service policy, improved conditions of service, and recruitment of more teachers to enhance learning outcomes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commissioner also distributed teaching and learning materials provided under the Accelerated Senior Secondary Education Programme to selected schools across the state.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)