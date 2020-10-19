Bauchi detects 2,116 ghost workers on payroll Mohammed

The Bauchi State Government has detected 2,116 ghost workers on its payroll, Gov. Bala Mohammed has said.

Mohammed disclosed this in Bauchi while declaring open First Health Conference organised by the state ministry of Health.

”As a state, we are putting our house in order by blocking leakages and administrative infractions in the system.

“In our effort to clean the state payroll, we recently removed 2,116 ghost workers from the state government payroll.

“Among them are 100 doctors and 120 Primary Healthcare staff working with NGOs within and outside the state who are collecting salaries from the state government even after they have officially exited from service,” he said,