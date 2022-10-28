Bauchi CP urges personnel to remain professional, civil 

By Ahmed Kaigama

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Bauchi State, Umar Sanda, has urged his officers to remain professional, civil and neutral while enforcing laws.

Sanda made the call in a statement signed by the spokesman of the command, SP Ahmed Waki and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Bauchi.

He called on the Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to ensure they remained civil, neutral and professional while enforcing laws for the effective management of elections in the state.

Sanda also urged officers to boost the security of the public space to guarantee a crime-free society and an enabling environment for the electoral process.

“There will be an increase in the speed of visibility policing, improved inter-agency partnership and intelligence sharing and confidence-building patrols.

“Joint convoy patrols, intelligence-led policing, surveillance activities and stop-and-search at strategic points across the state,” he stated.

Sanda said the command would create a level-playing field for all political parties and candidates to organise rallies and campaigns to canvas support.

The police commissioner also urged political parties, candidates, groups and individuals to respect the rule of law and work towards the maintenance of law and order, peaceful coexistence during and after the elections.

Sanda implored parents, guardians and leaders wielding various degrees of influence to prevail on their wards against being used as cannon fodders to disrupt the relative peace being enjoyed in the state.

“At the same time be guided against unnecessary heating up the polity with inciting utterances and provocative gestures,” he advised. (NAN)

