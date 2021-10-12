Bauchi community sets up 370 member Community Policing Committee

  Miri community in Bauchi has constituted a 370 member Community Policing Committte to enhance in area.

Alhaji Hussaini Othman, District Head of Miri, made disclosure in an with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Tuesday.

NAN reports that Miri is a Fulani settlement in Bauchi Government Area of state.

community had recorded series of attacks by hoodlums and kidnapping in past few weeks.

Othman said that measure was imperative towards promoting community participation in the towards protecting lives and property.

He said that members of committee would engage in 24-hour patrol and surveillance to guard against infiltration of criminals and secure area.

According to him, community leaders under his lead will the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to check drug abuse in the area.

“Sale and consumption of drug and narcotic substances will not be tolerated,” he said, warning that the comunity not condone dealings in illicit drug and acts capable of disrupting the peace in the area.

Othman said that a disease surveillance committee was also set up to facilitate prompt report of disease outbrake to relevant authorities.

“We also monitor school enrollment taking the inventory of elligible school age to enforce compliance with free and compulsory education for all programme.”

The traditional ruler warned his subjects against sale of produce at harvest to avoid subjecting their families to hardship.

He further admonished the youths to be more enterprising and engage in productive activities to become self reliant. (NAN)

