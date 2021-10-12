Bauchi community sets up 370 member Community Policing Committee

The Miri community in Bauchi has constituted a 370 member Community Policing Committte to enhance security in the area.

Alhaji Hussaini Othman, District Head of Miri, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Tuesday.

NAN reports that Miri is a major Fulani settlement in Bauchi Local Government Area of the state.

The community had recorded series of attacks by hoodlums and kidnapping in the past few weeks.

Othman said that the measure was imperative towards promoting community participation in the security architecture towards protecting lives and property.

He said that members of the committee would engage in 24-hour patrol and surveillance to guard against infiltration of criminals and the secure the area.

According to him, community leaders under his lead will partner the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to check drug abuse in the area.

“Sale and consumption of drug and narcotic substances will not be tolerated,” he said, warning that the comunity not condone dealings in illicit drug and acts capable of disrupting the peace in the area.

Othman said that a disease surveillance committee was also set up to facilitate prompt report of disease outbrake to relevant authorities.

“We also monitor school enrollment through taking the inventory of elligible school age children to enforce compliance with free and compulsory education for all programme.”

The traditional ruler warned his subjects against sale of produce at harvest to avoid subjecting their families to hardship.

He further admonished the youths to be more enterprising and engage in productive activities to become self reliant. (NAN)

