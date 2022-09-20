Bauchi committee tasks hoteliers to champion campaign against GBV

By Amina Ahmed

Bauchi State Sexual and Gender Based Violence Management Committee has urged hotel owners to support the campaign against human trafficking and SGBV.

Deputy Chairman of the committee, Mrs Grace Maikudi made the call at an advocacy meeting with the management of Halis Hamdala Hotel in Bauchi on Tuesday.

She said that hotel owners and managers should play critical roles in the fight against traffcking, SGBV and other criminal activities.

She said it was wrong for the hotels to allow under aged persons to be sexually abused in their facilities.

”We have found out that some hotels put profits above the need to protect children, teenagers and young women from abuse.

”That is the message we have brought to you. We need to work together to fight this twin issues of trafficking and SGBV.

”We are here to raise awareness about the menace. Hotels need to adopt measures to protect their guests from crime and assault,” she said.

The deputy chairman stressed the need for the hotel managements to evolve ways of tackling the issue of fake identification by guests who patronise their services.

”Criminals sometimes disguise as good citizens and use fake identification to access hotel facilities. We can work together to tackle this,” she said.

Responding, Security Manager of the hotel, Mr Idris Aliyu described the meeting as timely and well intended.

He reitrated readiness of the management to take steps towards promoting the security and wellbeing of its guests.

”We are willing to work with you towards tackling the challenges of human trafficking and GBV,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

