Bauchi Commissioner, SSA resign appointments



By Ahmed Kaigama

Hajiya Sa’adatu Kirfi, the Bauchi State Commissioner for Cooperatives and SMEs Development, has resigned her appointment



This is contained in a letter addressed to Gov. Bala Mohammmed and dated Jan. 4 in Bauchi on Wednesday.



“Your Excellency, I wish to humbly tender my resignation as a member, Bauchi State Executive Council, and Hon Commissioner Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs Development, Bauchi State with immediate effect.



“I wish to thank His Excellency the Executive Governor for giving me the opportunity to serve my State under your Administration,” Kirfi said.



Also, Mr Harsanu Guyaba, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor has resigned his appointment.



Guyaba’ resignation is also contained in a letter to the governor in Bauchi on Wednesday.

“It is with immense gratitude to the Almighty Allah (SWT) and deep appreciation to the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, I wish to tender my resignation as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Local Government Affairs.



“On behalf of myself and my family, I wish to register my personal appreciation to Gov Mohammmed for finding me worthy of appointment to the position of SSA on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.



“It is a great honour done to me,” he said.(NAN)