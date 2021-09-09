Bauchi Christian Pilgrims Board lauds Gov. Mohammed’s peace initiative

Mr Samuel Haruna, Executive Secretary, Bauchi State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board has commended Gov. Bala Mohammed’s initiative towards promoting inter-religious harmony and peaceful coexistence in the state.Haruna made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Bauchi.He described the existing peaceful coexistence between Christian and Muslims as unprecedented in the state.“From inception of Mohammed’s administration in 2019, the mutual understanding between the adherents of the two religions have assumed an unprecedented positive dimension due to the equitable and fair methods of addressing issues.“

There is remarkable improvement in the way and manner the government is carrying everybody along without sectional, tribal or religious considerations. There is equal representation in the civil service and political appointments.“The feat achieved by the governor in the area of school, hospital and road infrastructure development is also commendable,” he said.

The Secretary said the state government had sponsorsored 119 Christian pilgrims to Jordan for the 2019 exercise.The pilgrims, he said, successfully traveled to Jordan and returned safely, noting that only one pilgrim was recorded sick during the exercise and she has since recovered.Haruna said the pilgrims had demonstrated excellent behavior while in the Holy land, adding that the Nigerian Embassy in Jordan had presented a certificate of honor to the Board in recognition of the good behaviour of the pilgrims.“

We are greatful to the Nigerian Ambassador to Jordan, Malami Yabo for recognising our efforts,” he said.He said that highlights of the pilgrimage in Jordan included supplications and prayers at Mount Nebo seeking devine intervention for peace and unity in Nigeria.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 124 Christian pilgrims from Bauchi State recently performed the 2019 pilgrimage in Jordan out of which five were self sponsored. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...