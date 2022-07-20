Bauchi: Bogoro LG executes 7 rural water projects

Bogoro Local Government Area (LGA), of Bauchi State, says it has embarked on rural water projects in 13 communities, to enhance access to portable drinking water in the area.

The Council Chairman, Mr Iliya Habila, stated this during the presentation of cars to three Village Heads in Bogoro town, headquarters of the council.Habila said the project was designed to enhance water supply, hygiene and sanitation services, as well as improve social and economic wellbeing of the people.The council boss said that construction of boreholes was ongoing at Maryam Giji; Kijim-Boi, Bar, and Gwaraga communities.

According to him, there are plans to expand the scope of the project to cover Murai and Unguwan-Waje communities.“We have purchased a piece of land for the animal market, and soon we will open the market.“We are renovating blocks of classrooms in Gyara, Molmol, Gizaki, Vingham, while we are completing a block of classrooms in Bazanshi Giji.Another block of office at the Local Education Authority (LEA), that was in a state of dilapidation is also being renovated.“We have also started renovation work of one market stall each at Gobbiya and Boi markets,” he said.

Habila said the council had also awarded contracts for the improvement of the Bogoro-Yola road, grading of Lafiyan-Sara, and construction of culvert on Bangram-Gamu roadHe attributed the delays in the early completion of the projects to heavy rainfall, adding that if not for the rain, work would have been advanced.

On healthcare service delivery, Habila said the council had provided drugs to health facilities to augment those provided by the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency.Habila said the council rehabilitated Paap-Dalanga Primary Health Centre to enhance access to quality services to residents and patients on transit, in view of its location on Kabwir-Bauchi road.He said the council also sponsored its health personnel for training to keep them abreast with modern trends in healthcare delivery and meet the health needs of the people.“While all immunisation and other health related days have been religiously observed in the local government to ensure that we also key in to the programmes and policies of the federal and state governments as well as those of other international partners,” he said.He revealed further that the council had initiated viable programmes to empower youths, reduce poverty and enhance wealth creation in the society.On good governance, the chairman urged the citizens to obtain their voter cards to enable them exercise their franchise in the 2023 General Elections. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

