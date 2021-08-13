Bauchi Board to improve tourisim safety, security – Official

The Bauchi State Tourism Board says it has adopted proactive measures to enhance security across all its existing attaraction sites, to guard against tresspass and ensure safety of visitors.Malam Nasir Yusuf, General Manager of the Board, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Bauchi.Yusuf said that the Board would soon engaged the services of proffessional security outfits to man the Yankari Game Reserve and other attraction sites to protect and conserve the wild life as well as ensure safety of visitors.

He said the measure was also imperative to check activities of hunters, porchers and animal grazing, which affect smooth operations of the reserve.He said the Board would collaborate with security agencies to train their staff especially rangers and those who are permanently domiciled in the sites to enhance 24 hour surveillance.The Board, he said, would upgrade the tourism sites by installing Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV), internate facilities and ensure uninterrupted power and water supply.“

We are planning to upgrade the status of the Yankari Game Reserve to a three star status to improve our revenue generation drive,” he said.Yusuf said the Board was working in collaboration with the Wild Life Conservation Society (WCS), an iNGO, to ensure safety of the wild life in the reserve, adding that the organisation was known to be protecting the lives of lions and elephants globallyHe said the Board was also considering a Public Private Partnership (PPP) to further promote tourism activities and boost state revenue base.

According to him, the state will organise series of events to showcase its tourisim potentials as part of activities to mark the September 27, World Tourism Day.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the existing tourism attraction sites in Bauchi State include the Yankari Game Reserve in Alkaleri; Sumu Wild Life Park in Ganjuwa, and the First European Settlement in Itas Gadau.Others are the Panshanu Stone in Toro; Babban Gwani Monument in Ganjuwa, Shira Hill in Shira and Bula Rock in Dass as well as Malam Zaki Tomb in Zaki and Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Tomb, Bauchi. (NAN)

