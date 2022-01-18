Bauchi board constructs 353 classrooms in 2021

The Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board (BASUBEB), says it has constructed 353 block of classrooms in public schools across 20 local government areas of the state.Abdullahi Mohammed, the Spokesman of the board, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Bauchi.Mohammed said the board had distributed 18,148 sets of schools furniture, 790 magnetic white boards and 489 recycling bins.

He listed other projects to include construction of 39 hand pumps, 14 Ventilated Improved Latrine and three generator rooms, adding that the projects were designed to guarantee conducive teaching and learning atmosphere in the schools.He said the projects were executed in 2021 under the 2019 UBEC/SUBEB intervention to fast track provision of infrastructure in schools, to enhance provision of quality education in the state.“

The board will soon implement projects captured in the 2020/2021 matching grants,” he said.According to him, the state government has spent N8.5billion as counter part fund on SUBEB projects since inception in 2019. (NAN)

