Bauchi-based NGO defrays N500,000 medical bill of indigent women

A Bauchi-based non- governmental organisation, Al-Muhibbah Foundation, on Monday settled N500,000 medical bill of 20 women undergoing treatment at the Bauchi state Specialists’ hospital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dr Aisha Mohammed,founder of the organisation, rendered the assistance when she visited the hospital.

Mohammed, who is the wife of the state governor, also distributed items such as diapers and sanitary pads to other women in the hospital.

Mohammed said that some drugs would be subsidised to further support patients, based on needs, adding that a center had been identified for that purpose.

Speaking, the Chief Medical Director, Bauchi Specialists’ Hospital,Dr Ya’u Gital, said that the hospital management would liaise with the Social Welfare Officers domiciled in the hospital for effective service delivery.

Gital thanked the organisation for the initiative, adding that the gesture would impact positively on the lives of the people i.(NAN)