Bauchi Assembly felicitates Gov. Mohammed at 63

October 5, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The House Assembly feliciated with Gov. Bala Mohammed, as he marks 63 Birthday. 

The Speaker, Mr Abubakar Suleiman, in a congratulatory message, on Tuesday in Bauchi, described Mohammed as “patriotic leader,” who devoted his lifetime to the service humanity.

“Yours truly been a lifetime achievements and invaluable contributions. Your giant stride to transform all institutions our dear state for optimal growth and development is commendable.

“We thank Almighty Allah for your life, devotion and commitment to develop our dear state to an enviable status.

“On behalf of  the Honourable Members, staff and management the House Assembly, we joined millions to felicitate with you to celebrate your 63 birthday anniversary,” he said.

Suleiman also lauded the the feat achieved in his drive to transform the state for sustainable social and economic development.

He prayed Allah to strengthen and guide the in good health and wisdom, to continue to provide purposeful leadership in the state. 

The speaker reiterated the commitment the legislature to support and cooperate with the executive arm government to promote good governance for the overall benefit the people of the state. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,