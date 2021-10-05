Bauchi Assembly felicitates Gov. Mohammed at 63

The Bauchi State House Assembly has feliciated with Gov. Bala Mohammed, as he marks 63 Birthday.

The Speaker, Mr Abubakar Suleiman, in a congratulatory message, on Tuesday in Bauchi, described Mohammed as “patriotic national leader,” who devoted his lifetime to the service of humanity.

“Yours has truly been a lifetime of achievements and invaluable contributions. Your giant stride to transform all institutions of our dear state for optimal growth and development is commendable.

“We thank Almighty Allah for your life, devotion and commitment to develop our dear state to an enviable status.

“On behalf of the Honourable Members, staff and management of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, we joined millions of Nigerians to felicitate with you to celebrate your 63 birthday anniversary,” he said.

Suleiman also lauded the governor the feat achieved in his drive to transform the state for sustainable social and economic development.

He prayed Allah to strengthen and guide the governor in good health and wisdom, to continue to provide purposeful leadership in the state.

The speaker reiterated the commitment of the legislature to support and cooperate with the executive arm of government to promote good governance for the overall benefit of the people of the state. (NAN)

