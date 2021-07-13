Bauchi Assembly decries proliferation of illegal NCE awarding institutions

The Bauchi State House of Assembly has decried the proliferation of illegal institutions awarding National certificate of Education (NCE) in the state.

In a motion moved by Mr Mohammed Babayo, representing Hardawa Constituency, the house on Tuesday, described the proliferation of the illegal higher institutions in the state as worrisome.

Babayo said that the development would have a long term effect on the state’s educational development, noting that only 13 out of the 58 privately-owned NCE awarding institutions were registered with the National Commission of Colleges of Education (NCCE)

“The proliferation of NCE awarding institutions in the state is going out of hand,” he said.

The legislator urged the state government to liaise with the NCCE and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to ensure thoroughness and proper regulation.

“There is need to blacklist all illegally operating higher institutions in the state. We need to discourage our people from patronising them,” he said.

The Speaker, Abubakar Sulaiman, directed the house committee on education to investigate the matter and present its report within 30 days. (NAN)

