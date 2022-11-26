Bauchi ÀPC guber candidate promises women empowerment, education of youth

The Bauchi gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 elections, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar has promised to restored the lost glory if education if elected in the coming election.

Air Marshal Sadique stated this on Friday in Darazo at a closing ceremony of a football competition organised by a supporter of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Sadique stressed that unless attention is given to education, youth skills acquisitions and job creation the unemployed youth will remain ready weapons in the hands of insurgents, kidnappers and other criminal elements.

‘Insha Allah, if elected, our administration will ensure that youth, who constitute the majority of our increasing population, will be engaged to make them productive members of our society’, he said.

On women, the retired air force chief who wondered why the present administration plays politics with the school children feeding programme, said his administration will provide a level playing field where everybody can openly compete for contracts, including the local primary schools food vendors.

Air Marshal Sadique announced that he has worked out a comprehensive youth and women empowerment programme as a way of reducing over dependence on paid jobs through opening up windows of untapped opportunities in other sectors.

