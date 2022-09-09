Bauchi agency to train 200 corps members on green business

By Olaide Ayinde

The Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) says it will train no fewer than 200 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in the state on green businesses.

The Director-General of the agency, Mr Ibrahim Kabir, disclosed this in Bauchi on Friday when the Director, NYSC, North-East Area Office, Bauchi, Mr Omotade Folorunso, paid him a courtesy visit.

The D-G explained that a green business uses sustainable materials to make its products.

According to him, green businesses use little water, energy and raw materials and cut carbon emissions while utilising these materials in renewable and eco-friendly manner.

He listed some of the businesses to include: Eco-friendly landscaping and gardening, Nursery Development, Waste Regulation, Environmental Impact Assessment, Fumigation and Eco-friendly cleaning, among others.

Kabir further revealed that in 2021, the agency trained 100 corps members on the same businesses and most of them had settled down and established themselves in the state.

Mr Omotade Folorunso, said the visit was to familiarise and strengthen the cordial relationship between the NYSC and BASEPA.

He said that NYSC had observed there were a lot it could do together with BASEPA to add value to what the agency is doing in the state, especially in Bauchi metropolis.

Folorunso stated that NYSC had been involved in all manners of intervention across the 774 area councils in the country.

He, however, proposed that corps members should be used as vanguard for sensitisation of the citizens towards ensuring active and effective participation of the people of the state in the monthly environmental exercises.

“We can partner BASEPA in Bauchi state to add value to the activities and functions of the agency towards ridding our environment, especially Bauchi metropolis of heaps of refuse.

“The actual participation by citizens in environmental science, we can look at it and add value in that respect.

“The corps members can also be used as vanguard for sensitisation of our citizens towards improving personal hygiene and the way we dispose our refuse,” he said. (NAN)

