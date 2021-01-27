Bauchi agency restates commitment to well-being of orphans, vulnerable children

The Bauchi State Orphans and Vulnerable Children Agency (BASOVCA) has restated its commitment towards promoting the good health and general well-being of orphans and vulnerable children in the state. Its Chairman, Mrs Hasana Arkila said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Wednesday that the body had active presence in the 20 local government areas of the state.

According to her, BASOVCA spends N5 million monthly to provide healthcare services to orphans and other vulnerable children in different parts of the state. “To ensure effective delivery, we have engaged desk officers in 20 general hospitals across the local government areas, this has been very helpful,” she said. She said that the agency used heads of villages, wards and districts to identify orphans and vulnerable children that required its attention.

“We are urging members of the public and caregivers to harness the opportunity to present vulnerable children for the agency’s attention,” Arkila added. The chairman commended civil servants in the state for contributing one per cent of their salaries towards sustaining the agency’s programmes and activities.(NAN)