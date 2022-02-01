Bauchi agency procures N1.2bn water chemicals

The Bauchi State Urban Water and Sewerage Corporation (BSUWSC) has procured N1.2 billion worth of water treatment chemicals to enhance consumption of safe and clean water.

Mr Aminu Gital, the Managing Director of the corporation, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Tuesday.He said the chemicals included aluminium sulphate, soda ashe, liquid chlorine gas and powder, saying the chemicals will last for two years.He said that the just completed World Bank water project was capable of supplying 60 million liters of water daily to the Bauchi metropolis.

Gital explained that the projected water consumers would increase by an estimated 1.026 million people by the year 2027 and the pumping capacity would increase to 75 million per day.He noted that the agency use to record loss of 43 per cent of the pumped water to leakages across the 660km of the reticulation system.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Bauchi state government in collaboration with the World Bank have executed a N20 billion water supply project to enhance supply of the commodity. (NAN)

