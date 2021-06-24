Bauchi activist advocates grants for women to alleviate poverty.

Hajiya Balaraba Ibrahim, a Bauchi based activist says women should be given grants and other funds to invest into business to alleviate poverty.

Ibrahim made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Thursday.

According to her, the Federal and state governments as well as the private sector had invested in human capital development.

Ibrahim said that such investment was mostly geared towards women and youths to address unemployment and redundancy.

She said that spouses should encourage their wives to invest in profitable business to cushion hardship in the households.

“Husbands should encourage and supervise women being vulnerable members of the society to ensure that grants are judiciously utilised for start-ups.

“Some women are crying out that spouses are collecting part of their grants. Becoming empowered will also reduce the rate of broken homes.

“Spouses should support their partners to wisely invest for the overall benefit of the family and society.

“Women as mothers, wives and sisters need their family but also need to be encouraged and become economically empowered,’’ Ibrahim said.

She described family as an institution that held the society and urged spouses to endure, and shun all forms of sentiments. (NAN)

