Bauchi activist advocates grants for women to alleviate poverty.

June 24, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project



 Hajiya Balaraba Ibrahim, a Bauchi based activist says women should be given grants and other funds to into business to alleviate poverty.

Ibrahim made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on .

According to her, the Federal and state governments as well as the had invested in human capital .

Ibrahim said that such investment was mostly geared towards women and youths to address unemployment and redundancy.

She said that spouses should encourage their wives to in profitable business to cushion hardship in the households.

“Husbands should encourage and supervise women being vulnerable members of the society to ensure that grants are judiciously utilised for start-ups.

“Some women are crying that spouses are collecting part of their grants. Becoming empowered will also reduce the rate of broken homes.

“Spouses should support their partners to wisely for the overall benefit of the family and society.

“Women as mothers, wives and sisters need their family but also need to be encouraged and become economically empowered,’’ Ibrahim said.

She described family as an institution that held the society and urged spouses to endure, and all forms of sentiments. (NAN)

