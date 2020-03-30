Bauchi: 2 out of 93 samples tested positive to Covid-19, health commissioner says

The Bauchi State Government says two out of the 93 samples collected from the state tested positive to coronavirus (COVID-19) virus.

The Commissioner for Health,  Dr Aliyu Maigoro, made this known while addressing news conference on Sunday in Bauchi.

“Blood samples from 93 persons were collected in the state for the COVID-19  test and two came back positive and are receiving treatment.

”91 others came back negative. We collected more samples yesterday and today to send to Abuja for examination.

”We want to collect as much samples as we can to Abuja for testing. We will collect all the samples from the list of our surveillance activities ”, he added.

The Commissioner called for the decentralisation of the reference laboratories  so as not to  over-stretch facilities at the National Centre for Disease Control in Abuja and Lagos.

”We call on the Federal Government to make a proposal in the 2021 budget, to establish such centres in at least each state of the federation,” he said.

The commissioner  reiterated  the need for  reference laboratories to be established to facilitate efforts put in place  to fight diseases such as COVID-19.

”We are already working with our partners toward establishing a reference laboratory in Bauchi,” he said.(NAN)




