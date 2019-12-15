Bauchi: 1,000 exhibitors to participate in North East trade fair—-official

No fewer than 1,000 exhibitors have indicated their interest to participate in the North- East Trade Fair scheduled to commence on Monday, Dec.16 in Bauchi State.

Dr Bala Abubakar, the Vice Chairman, Central Organising Committee of the fair, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Bauchi.

Abubakar said 45 exhibitors out of the figure, had already set up pavilions while another 25 also paid for spaces.

He said that the remaining exhibitors were either busy purchasing materials to set up their pavilions or clearing sites.

Abubakar, who is also the Vice Chairman, Coalition of Northern State Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, said that the exhibitors include Federal and State Government agencies as well as private companies from within and outside North East zone.

He said that the Vehicles Assembly Plant of the Nigerian Army was among the exhibitors that would feature at the fair, adding that “it has already established its pavilion at the fair complex”.

He said the others with pavilions at the fair were the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and its Bauchi Board of Internal Revenue counterpart, Nigerian Transport Research Institute and a host of others.

He said that Adamawa, Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe States that constituted the North East Zone were also participating in the fair.

According to him, Benue and Plateau States that did not participate in the Abuja Fair are also participating in the fair.

Abubakar attributed the large turn out of participation and patronage by exhibitors to marketing strategies by six organizing committees of trade fair during Abuja, Lagos, Jos and Kano International trade fairs.

“The fair will create greater business connections for business communities and attract investors to see the potentials of the states and the region,” he said. (NAN)