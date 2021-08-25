Bauch State nomadic education agency enrols 99,239 pupils in 1 year – Official

The Bauchi State Agency for Nomadic Education (BASANE) has enroled 99,239 pupils in one year.

The Secretary of BASANE, Ibrahim Ardo, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Wednesday.

Ardo said that pupils were registered in the 513 primary schools in the state.

”The schools are located in rural Fulani settlements across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.

”Our plan is to enrol more pupils in order to reduce the number of out-of-school children in the state.

”The agency has deployed no fewer than 1,237 qualified teachers in 13 years, since the programme began,” he said.

He said the agency is working in collaboration with the state Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) for effective implementation of its programmes.

He appealed to the state government to increase funding to the agency as well as consider the possibility of amending the law establishing the agency to give it a full directorate status for easy operation.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Bauchi state Agency for nomadic education was established in September, 2008 with a view to promote nomadic education by giving sense of belonging to the children of the nomads. (NAN)

