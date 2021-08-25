Bauch State nomadic education agency enrols 99,239 pupils in 1 year – Official

August 25, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Agency for Nomadic Education (BASANE)  has enroled 99,239 pupils in one year.

The Secretary of BASANE, Ibrahim Ardo, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Wednesday.

Ardo said that pupils registered in the 513 primary schools in the state.

”The schools are located in rural Fulani settlements across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.

”Our plan is enrol more pupils in order reduce the number of out-of-school children in the state.

”The agency has deployed  no fewer than 1,237 qualified  in 13 years, since the programme began,” he said.

He said the agency is in collaboration with the state Universal Board (SUBEB)  for effective implementation of its programmes.

He appealed the state government  increase funding the agency as well as consider the possibility of  amending the law establishing the agency to give it a full directorate  status for easy operation.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Agency for nomadic was established in September, 2008 with a view promote nomadic by giving sense of belonging the children of the nomads. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,