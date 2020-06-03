Battle to succeed Anenih as next godfather unfolds in Edo

Share the news















By Peter Oboh

It is not wrong to say that the long knives are out in Edo State. The political gladiators in the state are already at each other’s throat as the governorship election draws near. The political scene is heating up with intrigues and manoeuvres as politicians loyal to the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki and his erstwhile Godfather and national chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC , Adams Oshiomhole are battling to outwit each other. The Crux of the matter is who decides who becomes the next governor of Edo state in the September 19, 2020 governorship election, thereby and ultimately becoming the Godfather of Edo state politics.

Obaseki who rode to power on the back of Oshiomhole who was then the governor of Edo state in 2016 has since fallen out with the former labour leader turned politician. The fallout between both men happened too early according to most political pundits, especially against the background of enthusiasm deployed by Oshiomhole to ensure that Obaseki succeeded him in office.

Ironically, then in 2016, Oshiomhole preferred Obaseki over and above Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, whom he is now supporting to help in dislodging Obaseki from the government house in Benin City. An irony of sort! As political watchers have asked, is it a case of political atonement? What are the hidden and coded factors stoking the now irreconcilable differences between the godfather and his godson?

Since the crises between both men and their proxies started, Oshiomhole has not publicly explained why he is at loggerheads with the man he claimed in 2016 as the only one capable of delivering democracy dividends to the people of Edo state. However, the governor has publicly stated that the major reason for the antagonism from his erstwhile Godfather and his cronies is as a result of his refusal to share the state’s resources with them and for them. “” I cannot give money meant for the development of Edo state to political Godfathers and jobbers””, Obaseki said.

In clear and unambiguous confirmation of Obaseki”s accusations, the foot soldiers of the APC national chairman have said several times that their major grouse with the incumbent governor is because he does not have respect for party leaders and refuses to carry them along, a euphemism for bribery and settlement.

Certainly, the raging political battle in Edo state is a battle for political dominance by those who seek to control the resources of the state and spend it at their fancy. In essence, it is a battle of the next political godfather of Edo state politics, a struggle also rooted in ethnic history and political control. For in the three decades, Chief Tony Anenih, now deceased maintained a strangle hold on the political direction and ultimately economic resources of the state. Anenih was from Edo central senatorial district comprising the esan people. His dominance was challenged and ruffled by Oshiomhole who came with the mantra of say No to Godfatherism . A mantra which resonated well with majority of the people who were tired of Anenih”s vice grip on power.

Oshiomhole literally won the war, especially with the demise of the old fox two years ago. Therefore, it became intoxicating to Oshiomhole to assert his dominance and control as the ultimate Godfather, not also with the demise of Brigadier General Samuel Ogbemudia, another iconic personality in the state who performed well as military governor in the 70s under General Yakubu Gowon”s reign as Head of State. With the successful””installation”” of Obaseki as governor, Oshiomhole thought he was on a rollercoaster as the new Godfather!

But the Benins, who are from Edo south senatorial district, controlling about 55% of the voting population felt they have had enough and cannot be subjected to the command and control of Oshiomhole from Edo north senatorial district, which is a minority compared to the South.

Consequently, the on going political battle in the state is seen as a cry for freedom and majority rule by Edo south which feels tired of taking political directives from the minority central and north. It is also a steep battle against Oshiomhole, to prove to him that he cannot eat his cake and have it.

Oshiomhole started the battle against political godfatherism, now is time for the people of Edo state to serve him a dose of his own prescription!

Times ahead are certainly interesting.



Oboh, a policy analyst is based in Lagos

