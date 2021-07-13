Battle Readiness: 2 Div, Nigerian Army begins Inter-Brigade competition

The 2 Division, Nigerian Army on Tuesday at the Ekehuan cantonment, Benin, began its annual Inter-Brigade Warrant Officers and Senior Non- Commission Officers competition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that five formations under the 2 Division would be competing in various activities during the four days exercise.

Maj.-Gen. Gold Chibuisi, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division, in his opening remarks said that the competition was in line with the Army Headquarters training directive for the year.

According to him, the event is aimed at improving the standard of battle readiness, physical fitness, strength professionalism and developing spirit of comradeship among the cadre of troops in a joint environment.

Represented by Brig.-Gen Musbau Yusuf, Commander, 102 Equipment Support, Chibuisi noted that the goals and objectives were as pertinent as repositioning the Nigerian Army to better discharge its responsibilities.

He urged the participants to prepare themselves to be challenged, inspired and exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship in order to attain the highest standard of professionalism.

This he said was to achieve the Chief of Army Staff’s vision of “A Professional Nigerian Army Ready to Accomplish Assigned Missions within a Joint Environment in Defence of Nigeria”.

The GOC further said that the commencement of the event had, however, paved way for the implementation of the eagerly anticipated competitions lined up in the Army Headquarters forecast of event for the year.

Earlier, Brig.-Gen. Sani Abdullahi, Brigade Commander 4 Brigade, in his opening remarks said that “an Army is only as strong as the training it provides its personnel in the discharge of its roles.

Abdullahi noted that it was against this backdrop that exercise and competition of this nature were enshrined in the training calendar of the Nigerian Army.

This he said was to also better position troops to meet contemporary challenges and enhance human development capacity.

He added that this was in tandem with the COAS vision.

NAN reports that the participating formations include 4 Brigade Benin; 22 Brigade, Ilorin; 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure; 2 Division Garrison, Ibadan; and 42 Division Engineers/52 Signal Brigade/Engineer Construction command, Ibadan.

NAN also reports that the activities to be competed for are drills, combat swimming, map reading, weapon/shooting as well as physical fitness. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...