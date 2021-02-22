Battle of supremacy in Boko Haram, ISWAP camps, again, leaves several terrorists dead

By Chimezie Godfrey

A fierce battle between Abubakar Shekau-led Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) broke out and has led to the death of many of their fighters.

The Director the, Army Public Relations, Brig.Gen. Mohammed Yerima said that the incident which took place in a border area between Nigeria and the Niger Republic was revealed by Al Thabat, an al-Qaida affiliated media outfit.

He stated,”Al Thabat, in a statement, said Jama’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihad, commonly known as Boko Haram, killed Islamic State West Africa Province insurgents in the village of Sunawa on the Nigeria-Niger border.

“The battle occurred after ISWAP abducted dozens of women linked to Boko Haram. The group subsequently attacked the ISWAP base and rescued the women.

“It will be recalled that ISWAP broke off from the Shekau led Boko Haram in 2016, and since then, bitter war of attrition and violent confrontations between both factions have been recurrent.

“This incident has once again exposed the disorganized and disoriented nature of these criminals.”

According to Yerima, “The Nigerian Army in recent Operations under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, has continued to dismantle all logistics and operational bases of the insurgents along the Lake Chad Basin axis and Sambisa forest area .

“The troops in one of its operations along Sambisa forest discovered and destroyed Abubakar Shekau’ farm and rescued abducted victims.”

He reassured Nigerians of the determination of troops to clear the remnants terrorists out of the Nigerian territory.