Battle against crude oil theft: Nigerian Navy reels out latest ‘successes’

(Press Release) In continuation of the Nigerian Navy’s unwavering commitment to safeguard Nigeria’s maritime domain and eradicate Crude Oil Theft (COT) significant operational successes were recently achieved under the ongoing Operation DELTA SANITY II. In the month of January 2025, the following arrests and seizures were made

Commodore A. Adams-Aliu, Director of Information, reeled out the milestones in a statement

While unveiling the “successes” he said on Monday 6 January 2025, one wooden boat and one fibre boat laden with about 2,000 litres of stolen crude oil were discovered and seized around Krakrama general area in Rivers State.

On Tuesday 7 January 2025, nine inter-linked Illegal Refinery Sites and 20,000 litres of stolen crude oil in 4 huge tanks, with additional 1,400 litres of illegally refined Automated Gas Oil (AGO) including 2 pumping machines and 2 locally fabricated wooden boats were discovered, deactivated and seized at Obe-Nla riverine community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

On Friday 10 January 2025, one medium sized wooden passenger/cargo boat conveying six 250 litre capacity drums filled with illegally refined Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) were seized around Bendero and Uta Uyata general axis in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. In the process, 5 suspects were arrested.

On Saturday 11 January 2025, a militant camp in Opu-Okumbiri, Akassa axis of Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State was raided and 2 suspected kidnappers were arrested. Items seized from the suspects include: one AK 56 assault rifle, 3 locally fabricated guns, 5 pump action guns, one foreign double barrel gun, 68 rounds of 7.62/39mm, 6 rounds of 7.62/51mm NATO, 25 shot gun cartridges, 4 empty AK47 rifle magazines, one National Identity Card, one debit card, one MTN sim card, one Itel phone, one Infinix smart phone, a cash sum of 11,500 naira, one chain saw machine, one hand saw and one Airtel pack without sim.



On Sunday 12 January 2025, a vandalised point along Akaso well 14 and 17 flow line connected to a dugout pit with about 20,000 litres of stolen crude oil was discovered at Tuma and Krakrama general area of Rivers State. The vandalism was reported to appropriate authorities and the stolen crude was seized.

On 15 January 2025, three Illegal Refinery Sites with 20 drums of illegally refined AGO were recovered around Azuzuwama Okpuktuari area of Bayelsa State.



On Friday 17 January 2025, an Illegal Refining Site with about 2000 litres of stolen crude oil in a dugout pit was deactivated at Ikputukiri camp area of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area Bayelsa State. Additionally, another Illegal Refinery Site with 10 dugout pits, and one wooden boat laden with about 2000 litres of stolen crude oil were deactivated and seized around Tuma and Bille general area of Rivers State.



On Sunday 19 January 2025, a 30-meter wooden boat conveying stolen crude oil was seized around Obe-Nla Riverine community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State. The boat was laden with approximately 40,000 litres of stolen crude oil.



On Monday 20 January 2025, a store-house with 1500 litres of illegally refined AGO was discovered and seized at Abalama in Rivers State.



On Tuesday 21 January 2025, an Illegal Refining Site with a large quantity of stolen crude oil was deactivated at Otuwo area Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa state.

On Wednesday 22 January 2025, several Illegal Refinery Sites with 8 x cooking tanks, 8 metal storage tanks, 2 x reservoirs with large quantities of illegally refined AGO, and a vandalized wellhead were discovered and deactivated around Ogajama area of Rivers State. In the process, 5 abandoned empty wooden boats used to transport stolen crude oil were seized.



Also, on 22 January 2025, one wooden boat laden with about 2,500 litres of stolen crude oil was discovered and seized around Tuma and Bille general area of Rivers State.

On Thursday 23 January 2025, one wooden boat laden with about 3000 litres of illegally siphoned crude oil, an Illegal Refinery Site, 2 cooking tanks, 3 metal storage tanks and 2 reservoirs were discovered and deactivated at Tuma and Buguma general area of Rivers State.

On Monday 27 January 2025, several Illegal Refinery Sites, 6 vandalized wellheads used for siphoning crude oil, 110 ovens, 45 reservoirs with large quantities of stolen crude oil and illegally refined AGO were deactivated and seized at Egbema West and Onne Local Government Area of Rivers State. Additionally, some Illegal Refinery Sites with about 31,000 litres of illegally siphoned crude oil, and 15,000 litres of illegally refined AGO were also recovered in the same location.

On Monday 27 January 2025, two Illegal Refinery Sites, with about 7,500 litres of stolen crude oil and 1,700 litres of illegally refined AGO were discovered and deactivated at Obodo Omadino in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State.

On Tuesday 28 January 2025, an Illegal Refinery Site with about 8 cooking pots, several metal storage tanks, 15 dugout pits and a reservoir containing about 3,400 litres of illegally siphoned crude oil were discovered and deactivated at Kubufari community in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.



These successful operations in January 2025 underscore the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to eradicate Crude oil theft. The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla hereby reiterates that the Nigerian Navy will continue to work assiduously to eradicate maritime crimes in Nigerian waters.