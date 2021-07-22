Battle against Boko Haram, others: Super Tucano Aircraft arrives Nigeria – NAF

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has disclosed the first batch of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft have arrived Kano.

In a statement, the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet revealed the aircraft arrived on Thursday at about 12.34pm.

According to him, on hand to receive the aircraft were the Minister of Defence, Major Bashir Magashi (Rtd), Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant Faruk and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.

