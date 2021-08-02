Bathing minor with hot water: Kaduna court adjourns case till Aug. 19

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna State, on Monday adjourned a case of alleged cruelty to child, filed against a mother and son, till Aug.19.

The defendants, aged 14 (name withheld) and his mother, Lutsi Markus, 47, both residents of Narayi High Cost Kaduna, are standing trial for cruelty to child, voluntarily causing harm on a minor, provocation and abatement.

The Magistrate, Benjamin Hassan, adjourned the matter after the Prosecutor, Supr. of Police Martin Leo, pleaded for adjournment as investigations in the case were ongoing.

Hassan adjourned the matter until Aug. 19, for hearing.

News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the defendants were first arraigned on July 10, where they pleaded not guilty for the charges.

The charges read that one Edumarshal Brume of Kaduna State Education had reported the matter at the Barnawa Police Station on July 7.

“While on routine visit to LEA primary Schools Narayi, he was informed that a 14 year-old girl (name withheld) who was supposed to be in school for examination,was nowhere to be found, and that she is a housemaid to the 2nd defendant.

“On inquiry, it was discovered that the 1st defendant fetched hot water and poured it on the body of the girl, as a result of which she sustained injuries on her face and shoulder.

“During investigation it was discovered that the 2nd defendant (mother) abated the commission of the alleged offence by leaving the housemaid in the house for two days without taking her to the hospital for medical treatment.

“The 2nd defendant also did not report to the police, the crime committed by her son,” it stated.

The offences contravened sections 207(b), 221 and 54 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.

Meanwhile, the Magistrate had granted the 14-year-old son, bail, using his father as surety, largely due to lack of functional remand home in Kaduna, while the mother was granted bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties.

He ordered that the two sureties must be civil servants on Grade Level 10 or above.

