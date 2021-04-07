Stephen Ibelli, the Public Affairs Officer, U.S Consular Office, in Lagos, on Tuesday, said that Nigerian youths would continue to do well in the areas of sports, music, fashion and art entertainment.

Ibelli ,who cut the ribbon to declare open the Organised Basketball Network (OBN), Academy Arena, located at Lekki, in Lagos, said that he was delighted to be the master of the ceremony.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview that the future was bright for youths in Nigeria, if the corporate world continued to invest funds in sports and entertainment.

“Nigerian youths have shown they are very hard working when it comes to sports and entertainment. They have also contributed to the world of science and technology.

“In music, just recently, Burna boy and Wizkid won the Grammy, which is a plus for the recognition and hard work they contribute to the world of music.

“In sports we have several Nigerians playing in the U.S NBA and currently have the highest number of African players in the league.

“At the U.S consular office we acknowledge this and are ever ready to contribute our quota to help the youths in Nigeria reach their full potentials and be the best they ever wanted to be,’’Ibelli said.

He said that players and coaches had always come to Nigeria to train young coaches and discover talents good enough for US colleges.

NAN reports that the Academy, a 700-capacity state-of-the art facility, built essentially for the development of kids aged between 6 and 18 years, is situated in Ajah area of Lagos Island. (NAN)

