Basketball International Oyedeji to spice up maiden Lagos NUJ Xmas carol – Chair

The Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos Council, Mr Adeleye Ajayi, on Friday said an International Basketball Star, Olumide Oyedeji, would spice up the council’s first ever Christmas Carol for members and families.

Ajayi said this in a post on the council’s online platform, monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

According to him, the event billed for Dec. 19, at the Combo Hall, Lagos Television premises, Ikeja, would kick-off with the council’s first congress of the new executives from 11 am, while the Christmas Carol would start by 2pm.

Ajayi said that there would be special songs by Lagos journalists’ mass choir, comedy and other events that would prepare the media men for a better 2021.