Basketball International Oyedeji to spice up maiden Lagos NUJ Xmas carol – Chair

The Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos Council, Mr Adeleye Ajayi, on Friday said an International Basketball Star, Olumide Oyedeji, would spice up the council’s first ever Christmas Carol for members and families.
Ajayi said this in a post on the council’s online platform, monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.
According to him, the event billed for Dec. 19, at the Combo Hall, Lagos Television premises, Ikeja, would kick-off with the council’s first congress of the new executives from 11 am, while the Christmas Carol would start by 2pm.
Ajayi said that there would be special songs by Lagos journalists’ mass choir, comedy and other events that would prepare the media men for a better 2021.
NAN reports that Oyedeji played for D’ Tigers, the Nigeria national senior basketball team, between 1996 and 2016, where he contributed immensely to the team’s wins at nine editions of the bi-annual FIBA Africa Nations Cup from 1997 to 2015.
He led the national team to win her first ever Afro-Basketball trophy in Tunisia in 2015, having won silver medals in 1997, 1999 and 2003 respectively, at the FIBA Africa Nations Cup.
Oyedeji was appointed into the Board of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) in 2013, and also into FIBA Players’ commission between 2014 and 2019.
A philanthropist, Oyedeji is committed to empowering youths, using basketball as the medium for change, through a foundation that has touched more than 30 cities in Nigeria and over 20 different cities worldwide.
Ajayi reaffirmed the new executives’ commitment to re-position the council and promote a good image of Lagos NUJ in the public, while wishing all journalists in Lagos State a Merry Christmas and Prosperous New Year. (NAN)
