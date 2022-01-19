Basic health care provision fund enrolment in advance stage – FG

The Federal Ministry of Health (FHOM), says the government is making progress with enrollment of vulnerable citizens across the country under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).



Dr Chris Isokpunwu, Secretary of the Ministerial Oversight committee, for BHCPF, FMOH, on Wednesday in Abuja told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), that beneficiaries would receive a basic minimum package of health services.



NAN reports that the National Health Act (NHAct) 2014 is a milestone in the national momentum to strengthen the health system, achieve universal health coverage (UHC), and improve health indices.



“National commitment to UHC was symbolised by the passage of the National Health Act (NHAct) of 2014, which in Section 11, mandates the establishment of a BHCPF to support the effective delivery of primary and secondary health care services.

“Through the provision of a Basic Minimum Package of Healthcare Services (BMPHS) and Emergency Medical Treatment (EMT).



“The NHAct 2014 was enacted to ensure improved health outcomes, by providing a legal framework for the provision of health care services and establishing an organisational and management structure for the health system in Nigeria,” said Isokpunwu.



He said to achieve these objectives the NHAct specified that all Nigerians shall be entitled to a BMPHS.

He added that the BMPHS was a set of preventive, protective, curative, and rehabilitative health services to be developed and reviewed from time to time.

Isokpunwu explained that the new set of guidelines defined the basis for administration, disbursement, monitoring, and financial management of the BHCPF.

He said the guidelines set out the processes to be applied and the responsibilities of various stakeholders, including (but not limited to) participating healthcare providers, healthcare facilities and Federal Government parastatals and National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).



The others, according to him are: the NPHCDA, State Governments, Local Governments and their participating agencies including State Primary Health Care Development Agencies (SPHCDAs) and the accompanying accountability expectations contingent on these responsibilities.

“Guidelines ensure the Fund supports current health priorities.



“These guidelines have been drawn up with specific reference to the NHA, 2014, alignment with national health policy, and following wide-ranging consultations with all relevant stakeholders in the Nigerian healthcare sector.



“The guidelines address urgent interventions put in place to tackle persistent and emerging causes of population mortality in Nigeria including Maternal Mortality, Perinatal Mortality and Medical Emergencies including; Road Traffic Injuries (RTIs),” Isokpunwu noted.



He further stated that the guidelines defined the minimum performance standards stakeholders were expected to adopt, implement and comply with.

“They also provide a framework for realising the strategic objective of the health sector and are consistent with the broader goal of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) for all Nigerians.



“The fund guarantees equity and access for improved outcomes,” he explained.

He added that the overriding objective for the development of these guidelines was ensuring efficient disbursement of the Fund to services, which catalysed improved health outcomes.



He said emphasis was also on safeguarding quality in health service delivery as well as entrenching a robust accountability and probity framework to guarantee prudent financial management of public funds.



Isokpunwu stated that the FMOH would collaborate with stakeholders, Civil Society Organisations, media and other partners across the country to ensure accountability and quality service delivery on the BHCPF across the country.



“We are working with the Legislative Initiative for Sustainable Development (LISDEL) in the coming months to revise, update, and build on the existing communication strategy in line with the current BHCPF.



“The strategy when approved will ensure that the public is well informed about BHCPF,” said Isokpunwu. (NAN)

