Basic education: UBEC, ABU train 500 head teachers, others in Kaduna State

The Institute of Education at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, on Monday began a five-day training to develop the managerial capacities of 500 head teachers and other officials on basic education in Kaduna State. Mr Tijjani Abdullahi, the Executive Chairman of the Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board, said that the training was funded by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) in his address. Abdullahi, represented by the Director of School Services, Malam Aliyu Idris, said that the trainings were taking place simultaneously in Zaria, Kaduna and Kafanchan.

According to him, the goal is to equip the head teachers with the necessary skills for effective and efficient management of basic education in the state. “This is part of Gov. Nasiri El-Rufa’i-led administration’s efforts to improve the quality of education delivery at the basic level which is critical to the educational development of the state. “We have over 30,000 teachers and head teachers in basic schools and we will continue to train and retrain them to keep tab with the best practices for quality teaching and learning,”Abdullahi said.

He identified other participants attending the training to include: School support officers and the officials of Kaduna SUBEB, the Ministry of Education and the Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority. He thanked UBEC and ABU for supporting the state in building the capacities of the head teachers and other education officials toward ensuring effective management of the basic schools. Also speaking, Prof Bashir Maina, the Director of the Institute of Education, ABU, Zaria, listed: research, training and development as the core mandate of the institute. Maina added that the training, organised by the institute and funded by UBEC, is to equip the head teachers with the needed skills that would make them deliver the best in the state’s primary schools.

“The training will, among other things, address the goals, objectives and policy framework of basic education, principles and functions of educational management and the roles of leadership in school effectiveness. “Other areas include: personnel management, management of records in schools, financial management, monitoring school effectiveness and school governance and stakeholder’s management,” Maina said. (NAN)