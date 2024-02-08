Basi and Company actress, Segi, is dead

Actress and television personality, Ethel Aderemi-Ekpe, who played the role of Segi in Basi and Company, a sitcom that ran on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), has died.

Dr Shaibu Husseini, Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), disclosed her death in a Facebook post on Monday night.

Husseini wrote: “Ethel Ekpe, (Ethel Aderemi nee Ekpe), the screen beauty that delighted fans with her inimitable interpretation of the role of Segi in the defunct sitcom on Nigerian Television Authority by Ken Saro Wiwa, titled ‘Basi and Company’, has passed on.

“The actress and later day Pastor and star of Amaka Igwe’s ‘Forever’ and most recently ‘Sons of the Caliphate” reportedly died of Cancer today in Lagos.

“She will be sorely missed. My family will particularly miss her because we named my second daughter Ethel, after her. Good night good woman!.” (NAN)

By Taiye Olayemi

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

