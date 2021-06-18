Basheer-Garba Mohammed resumes duty as NAPTIP new Head, promises better deal

Sen. Basheer Garba Mohammed on Friday in Abuja resumed duty as the new Director-General of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons. (NAPTIP).

NAPTIP Spokesperson, Stella Nezan, said in a statement that Mohammed, on assumption, promised to build on the existing operational platform to ensure national and international visibility for the agency.

The statement quoted him as saying that he would ‘work to effectively curtail incidence of human trafficking and irregular migration not only in Nigeria but within the Sub-Sahara Africa.’

Mohammed also pledged to work hard to ensure the realisation of the agency mandates and urged all staff to embrace discipline and shun any act that is inimical to the operations of the agency.

He expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for giving him the opportunity to serve in the capacity as the Director- General of NAPTIP.

He said: “I will work effectively with the management of the agency for greater results.

“I am a passionate and hardworking person that is committed to the realisation of goals and objectives of any institution where I find myself.

“I am happy to be in your midst and I am ready to work smoothly with all of the staff, I must let you know that I like honesty and prudent management of available resources.

“My goal is to work hard to put NAPTIP in its desired position, both within and outside the country.

“NAPTIP is a very important institution that is dear to us all and we must all work hard to ensure its overall success,” Mohammed said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mohammed was the sixth DG of NAPTIP, since its inception in 2004.

The resumption of the new DG of NAPTIP followed the swapping order of two heads of agencies under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mrs Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who was the then DG of NAPTIP moved to the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons, while Mohammed was moved to NAPTIP. (NAN)

