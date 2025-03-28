‘Baseless’: Wike’s Aide Dismisses Gov Diri’s  Security Alert, Says ‘It’s Cover-Up For His Failure’

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has been counselled to face the serious business of governance and stop raising baseless security alarm on a mega rally in support of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, that the Minister would have informed security agencies by himself if he was going to attend any rally.

The FCT Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, who reacted to claim by the Bayelsa State Governor that “a mega rally and inauguration of a group loyal to the FCT Minister, was being planned to hold in the State,” said; “That alarm is shamefully baseless!

“It is so unfortunate that a Governor with all the security apparatus available to him could go on national television on mere suspicion of people planning a rally, which is their rights to hold.”

He said Nigerians are free to express their support for anyone, anywhere and anytime, asking; “Is this how much the governor is afraid of Wike? Can the governor stop people from holding rallies in the State if they want to?”

Olayinka said if the FCT Minister was going to attend any political rally in Bayelsa State or anywhere, he would inform security agencies by himself and his involvement will be seen because he is not afraid of anything.

He noted that it was ridiculous that a governor had to call Security Council and Bayelsa Elders Council meetings to discuss issue of suspicion of people planning a rally for Wike, asking; “Is this how childish governance in Bayelsa State has become? Must he use Wike as cover up for his failure in governance and politics?”

Speaking further, Olayinka said it was funny that Governor Diri did not remember that Bayelsa was not Rivers State or FCT, when he was running after Wike, seeking support for his reelection.

“When he was seeking reelection, this same Diri was brought to Wike, …in the night. He was brought by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Senator Lokpobiri. David Lyon came with him then.

“As he was kneeling down, begging Wike to support him, he (Wike) was telling him, ‘No, don’t do that, you’re a governor, don’t do that.’

“Shamefully, the same Wike has now become someone he goes about disparaging, just to cover up his inadequacies. So obvious that some people don’t have conscience and its unfortunate.”