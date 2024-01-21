BASA 2023: Let’s celebrate our rich heritage that unites us as a country – Matawalle

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr Muhammed Bello Matawalle has said that Nigerians should embrace the vibrant and diverse cultures of Nigeria that unite us as a country.

The Minister said this as a Special Guest of Honour during the Nigerian Air Force Base Socio-Cultural Activities (BASA 2023) at NAF Base Abuja.

According to the Minister “Our cultures, languages and traditions are as diverse as they are beautiful, embodied with a shared sense of community and resilience that binds us together”.

He further said that it was through event such as this that we can appreciate the unique contributions of each culture thereby fostering understanding and unity.

While commending the Nigerian Air Force for recognizing and rewarding the Airmen and women that has distinguished themselves in service, the Minister reassured the Nigerian Military of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda on the security of the nation.

“Mr. President since assumption of office has prioritized the defence needs of the Armed Forces. This is evident in the funding and investment in advanced equipment to improve the capabilities of the Armed Forces to ensure they remain formidable Force in the region,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Bala Abubakar appreciated the Honourable Minister, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle MON for honouring the event.

According to Abubakar , this year’s event has been redefined, rebranded and hinged on the promotion of family values, espirit de Corps, unit cohesion, peace and progress as well as friendship and good neighbourliness, especially with the civil populace.

He added that the event was aimed at fostering comradeship and regimentation amongst Personnel and their esteemed families.

The highlights of the event were cultural displays, tug of war, presentation of awards to deserving personnel, and the lighting of the Bonfire by the Honourable Minister.

