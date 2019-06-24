Baru tours MRS plant in Lagos,assures indigenous coys

#TrackNigeria – The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has reiterated its readiness to sustain its support for local companies within the entire hydrocarbon value-chain towards growing the nation’s economy.

Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru stated this during a plant tour of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, an indigenous oil company in Tin Can Island, Lagos, on Thursday.

Baru, who said NNPC was ready to encourage MRS in whatever way it could, also assured the company that as a commercial customer, it would be given priority in terms of gas supply in order to keep them growing and ultimately grow the economy.

“As we always encourage players in this industry, it is good to see MRS localising production which ensures it provides employment to the people, improves the economy and produces quality products at a much lower price,” Baru stated.

While congratulating the Management of MRS for venturing into manufacturing alongside their core area of oil trading, Baru said he was particularly impressed by how they were packaging lubricants including home care products and insecticides, which are always in demand.

“There are vast opportunities for partnership with NNPC Retail which is also going into lubricants manufacturing especially in terms of blending and packaging of their products. So in terms of collaboration, it is a win-win situation for both of us,” Baru added.

The GMD described the newly constructed MRS Plant which boasts state-of-the-art equipment as one that can compare favourably with any plant of its type anywhere in the world in all ramifications.

Responding, the Group Chief Executive Officer of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, Alhaji Sayyu Dantata, thanked the GMD for the visit, which he said had energised his company in its quest to remain a key player in the nation’s downstream and manufacturing sectors.

He said with NNPC’s assurance of constant gas supply to the plant, MRS was upbeat about meeting its objectives by providing Nigerians quality products at highly competitive prices.

He described the GMD as father of the industry who has been very supportive towards indigenous companies.

“It is always good for them to come and see for themselves. You can see that by visiting personally, he has already intervened with a strong commitment to supply us with gas so as to keep us going and for us to help grow the economy. We are very grateful for that,” Dantata said.

MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, is a major player in Nigeria’s petroleum products marketing industry. Aside being a leading producer of quality lubricating oils and greases, it has recently, made a foray into the manufacturing sector.

