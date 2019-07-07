Baru commends Group Public Affairs Division on Multi-Media Studio

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, has applauded the leadership of the corporation’s Group Public Affairs Division (GPAD) for efficiently managing resources to build an ultra-modern multi-media studio.

Dr. Baru who gave the commendation over the weekend while commissioning the ultra-modern studio as part of his valedictory activities described the project as laudable.

He expressed optimism that the studio would make work easy for staff of the Division as well as enhance the quality of audio visual productions and public communication materials from corporation.

Dr. Baru who was accompanied to the studio by members of NNPC Top Management including outgoing Chief Operating Officer, Refining, Engr. Anibor Kragha; Chief Operating Officer, Ventures, Dr. Babatunde Adeniran; and incoming Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power, Engr. Yusuf Usman, was received by all the staff of the Group Public Affairs Division.

Speaking earlier while briefing the GMD on the rationale behind the project, Mr. Ughamadu explained that the Division was driven by the need to ensure that audio-visual messages from the corporation were of high quality that meet international standard.

He said the studio which is equipped with a sound-proof system would, among other things, serve as a place where members of NNPC Top Management would be interviewed.

Highpoint of the occasion was the commissioning of the studio and recording of the GMD’s valedictory podcast to staff.

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

