Bartender docked for allegedly misappropriating N118,303

A 25-year-old bartender, Finaleo Inyang on Tuesday, appeared before a Dei-dei Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly misappropriating his employer’s N118,303.

The defendant, whose house address was not provided, is charged with criminal breach of trust and misappropriation.

The prosecutor, Chinedu Ogada told the court that the complainant, Mr Ikechukwu Onwudinjo, reported the matter at the Dutse Police Station on March 23.

Ogada alleged that the complainant employed the defendant as a bartender and manager at his garden located in Dutse, Abuja, before he travelled.

The prosecutor alleged that when the complainant returned from his trip, he discovered that the defendant had misappropriated N118,303.

He told the court that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 312 and 309 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty of the charge.

The Judge, Saminu Suleiman admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with one surety who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Suleiman ordered the surety to produce means of identification as part of the bail conditions and adjourned the case until April 23 for hearing. (NAN)

By Joy Kaka