Barricades return as FG resumes construction on major highways

By Perpetua Onuegbu

The Federal Government says barricades will soon return to major highways under construction as work resumed on them on Jan.10, 2023.

Mrs Blessing Lere-Adams made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that barricades were removed at all construction sites on Dec. 15, 2022 for ease of movement to reduce travel time during the yuletide season.

According to her, contractors are now set to resume work on major highways especially the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway( from OPIC to the old toll gate ) and the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway (around Kawo on the Kaduna-Zaria section).

Lere-Adams said the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, had directed that construction barricades be returned at the construction sites for safety purposes with effect from Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Also, the second Niger bridge will remain closed from public use with effect from Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 for continuation of work on the completion of the access roads to the bridge.

“The minister seeks the patience and understanding of motorists and the public on this action aimed at completing the on-going projects,” she said. (NAN)