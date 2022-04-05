Barred lines: Subscribers besiege telecom service providers in Umuahia

By Leonard Okachie

Many telecommunication subscribers in Umuahia Tuesday besieged the offices of service providers, following the barring of their lines.



A cross-section of them expressed displeasure over the development in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).



The Federal Government had directed telecom companies to bar all outgoing calls on lines that had yet to be linked up with the National Identification Number by Monday.



The Federal Government had extended the deadline several times.



Some of the affected subscribers told NAN that they woke-up on Tuesday morning to realise that their lines had been barred for outgoing calls and could only receive calls.



A lady, who identified herself simply as Mary, said: “I have been here as early as 7.30 a.m. because I thought they could easily attend to me before I go to work.



“I can receive calls but I cannot make calls to anyone through my line.



“As you can see, I’m stranded right now.

“They have refused to let us in, pending when they finish attending to those inside,’’ Mary said.



Another subscriber, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said: “I came from Isuikwuato this morning to have my line reconnected, but I do not understand why I should go this kind of stress.



“I have already done my NIN registration but it has not been connected with my line.’’



A source at the MTN Partner office on Umuwaya Road, Umuahia said they would attend to the subscribers but that they were having network challenge.



According to the source, some of the subscribers have already done their NIN registration and waiting to be linked, while others are coming for fresh registration.



“Our major challenge right now is the National Identity Management Commission network, as you can see, many people want to be linked at the same time, so the network will be busy.



“I’m not sure the subscribers will be unbarred immediately after registration because there are other processes involved,’’ the source further said.



Meanwhile, security men and the telecommunication operators had hectic time controlling the people, who were struggling and shoving one another in order to occupy a vantage position. (NAN)

