Barkindo pegs OPEC crude demand forecast in 2022 at 28.8mb/d

January 4, 2022 Chimezie Godfrey



Mr Mohammad Barkindo, Secretary General, Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), says forecast demand OPEC crude in 2022 stands at 28.8 million barrels per day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that spoke on Tuesday at the 24th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting (Videoconference) in Vienna , Austria.

He said: “Demand OPEC crude in 2021 stands at 27.8 mb/d, around 4.9 mb/d higher than in 2020.

“The forecast demand OPEC crude in 2022 stands at 28.8 mb/d, around 1.0 mb/d higher than in 2021.

“The potential implications of large uncertainties on global oil demand and supply during 2022 are highlighted in the scenario analysis and will be further elaborated in the presentation given by the Research Division.”

Barkindo said the dawning of a new year was usually cause hope and optimism the 12 months ahead.

He noted that in the case of 2022, this outlook correlates with a generally positive trajectory with regards market fundamentals.

According him, while there are some uncertainties, particularly related mutations of the coronavirus, there are signs that the global economy will recover.

He said this was supported by the contribution of the ‘Declaration of Cooperation’ Participating Countries oil market stability, could continue in the year ahead.

Barkindo said: “The global Gross Domestic Product growth forecasts 2021 and 2022 are 5.5 per cent and 4.2 per cent, respectively.

“World oil demand is estimated have grown 5.7 mb/d in 2021 and grow by 4.2 mb/d in 2022.

“Non-OPEC liquids supply growth in 2021 is forecast at 0.7 mb/d year-on-year average 63.7 mb/d.

“The non-OPEC supply growth forecast 2022 remains around 3.0 mb/d, average 66.7 mb/d.

“OPEC crude oil production increased by 275 tb/d in November month-on-month average 27.72 mb/d, according secondary sources.” (NAN)

